Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $27.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 56.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.45.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Up 21.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRDN traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.30. 11,702,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,749. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average of $14.96. Viridian Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.93 and a 1 year high of $24.18. The company has a quick ratio of 15.82, a current ratio of 15.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.03.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 79,185.77% and a negative return on equity of 83.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 19.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 344.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 24.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 108.3% during the second quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

