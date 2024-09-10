Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This is a boost from Virco Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Virco Mfg. has a dividend payout ratio of 4.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Virco Mfg. to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.5%.

Get Virco Mfg. alerts:

Virco Mfg. Stock Performance

NASDAQ VIRC opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $213.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.12. Virco Mfg. has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Virco Mfg. ( NASDAQ:VIRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Virco Mfg. had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $46.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Virco Mfg. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VIRC. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Virco Mfg. in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut Virco Mfg. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States and Canada. The company offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virco Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virco Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.