Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Gap Up to $7.82

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.82, but opened at $7.99. Vir Biotechnology shares last traded at $7.88, with a volume of 59,667 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VIR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Up 1.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.58.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.13). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 30.93% and a negative net margin of 612.40%. The business had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.45) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 249.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 274.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand.

