Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK) Receives $37.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Viking from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Melius initiated coverage on Viking in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Viking from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on Viking from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Viking in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Viking during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,226,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,685,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viking in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,004,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,597,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Viking in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,546,000.

NYSE VIK opened at $32.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.42. Viking has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $37.25.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

