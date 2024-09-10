VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.87

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.87 and last traded at $50.86, with a volume of 22702 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.82.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.90.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.2052 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. This is a boost from VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th.
About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
