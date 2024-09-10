VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.87

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.87 and last traded at $50.86, with a volume of 22702 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.82.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.90.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.2052 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. This is a boost from VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USTB. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. WT Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

