VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.87

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2024

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTBGet Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.87 and last traded at $50.86, with a volume of 22702 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.82.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.90.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.2052 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. This is a boost from VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USTB. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. WT Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000.

About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

