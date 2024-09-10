Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Lane & Associates LLC

Lane & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 24,158 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,785 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 35,602 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.66.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $42.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.54. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $43.42. The company has a market cap of $179.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.678 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 99.25%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

