Verge Price Hits $0.0037 (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 10th. In the last seven days, Verge has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $61.71 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,611.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.57 or 0.00573794 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00009806 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.50 or 0.00106754 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.41 or 0.00292326 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00032237 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00034449 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.44 or 0.00087552 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

