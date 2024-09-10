Vera Therapeutics’ (VERA) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $107.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on VERA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.75.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VERA opened at $38.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 21.43, a current ratio of 21.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Vera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $50.78.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 14,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $575,366.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,829,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 20.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

