Vantage Financial Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR stock opened at $84.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $86.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.25.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

