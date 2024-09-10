Vantage Financial Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $77.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $56.78 and a 52-week high of $84.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.07.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

