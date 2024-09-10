Vantage Financial Partners LLC Sells 547 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $124.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $127.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.82.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.