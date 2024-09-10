Vantage Financial Partners LLC Sells 282 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,890,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,204,000 after purchasing an additional 248,776 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $70,804,000. Coco Enterprises LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,252,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 91,489 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3,121.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 89,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,769,000 after purchasing an additional 87,118 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $303.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $218.10 and a 12-month high of $330.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $310.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.54.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

