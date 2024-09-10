Vantage Financial Partners LLC Sells 1,660 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WDIV. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 39,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 1,039.8% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF stock opened at $65.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.76. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $52.22 and a 1-year high of $65.86.
SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (WDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from the S&P Global BMI Index. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends. WDIV was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.
