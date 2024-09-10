Vantage Financial Partners LLC Invests $257,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.24% of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZALT. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 129.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 21.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the first quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the second quarter worth about $424,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Price Performance

ZALT opened at $28.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.87.

Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (ZALT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 10% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three months ZALT was launched on Sep 30, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

