Vantage Financial Partners LLC Has $492,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

EFAV stock opened at $76.44 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

