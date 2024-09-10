Vantage Financial Partners LLC Has $4.42 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motco bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $99.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $100.78.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.3128 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

