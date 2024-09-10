Vantage Financial Partners LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,867 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPEM. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 103,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $597,000. Valley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,849,000. Clear Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $503,000. Finally, BayBridge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,104,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $37.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.31. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $39.32.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

