Vantage Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 8,806 Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWJ. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 221.0% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RWJ opened at $42.67 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.63.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

