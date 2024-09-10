Vantage Financial Partners LLC Acquires 6,146 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 213,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,025.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $63,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SCHZ opened at $47.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.87. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $47.67.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

