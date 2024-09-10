Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Boosted by Truefg LLC

Truefg LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 12.9% of Truefg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Truefg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $35,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $169.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $120.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $172.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.82.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

