Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Lifted by Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc

Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 8.8% of Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 274.0% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 10,037 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 150,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $502.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $505.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $488.44. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $519.40. The firm has a market cap of $454.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

