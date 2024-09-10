Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.0% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 274.0% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 10,037 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 150,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $502.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $505.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $488.44. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $519.40. The stock has a market cap of $454.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

