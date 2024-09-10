Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Holdings Trimmed by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,794 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $223.29 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.16. The stock has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.