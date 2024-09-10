Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Holdings Raised by Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC

Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 20.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,524,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,589,000 after acquiring an additional 448,368 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,794,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,919 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,867,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,006,000 after buying an additional 140,394 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,241,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,865,000 after buying an additional 69,346 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,386,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,449,000 after buying an additional 35,124 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.83. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $78.67.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
