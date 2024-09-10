Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Purchased by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGK. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,890,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,204,000 after acquiring an additional 248,776 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,804,000. Coco Enterprises LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,252,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 91,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3,121.4% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 89,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,769,000 after buying an additional 87,118 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGK opened at $302.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $218.10 and a 1 year high of $330.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.54.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

