Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 2,110 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $28,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $34,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.10.

EW opened at $65.71 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $96.12. The stock has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.26 and a 200-day moving average of $83.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $466,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,659.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $466,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,659.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,843.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,988 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

