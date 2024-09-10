Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,545 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $7,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 10,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Northern Trust by 343.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

NTRS stock opened at $87.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.84. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $62.44 and a 1 year high of $92.46.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $494,524.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,041,285.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $533,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,552,052.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $494,524.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,041,285.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

