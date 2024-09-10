Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,707 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $145.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.23 and a 200 day moving average of $130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.69. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $149.00.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

In related news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total value of $101,423.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,308. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.17.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

