Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $23.05 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,249 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.5% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $23,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $48.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.93. The company has a market cap of $196.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.83. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $56.97.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Despite investors’ hopes for a rebound in Networking Equipment demand to boost Cisco’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance, the anticipation is tempered by limited indications of a significant recovery in demand. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, New Street Research raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $34,610.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,210.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $118,745.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $34,610.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,210.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,120 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

