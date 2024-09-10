Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $2.12 Million Stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 39.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,019 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 19,850 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $517,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the second quarter worth $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 855.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 381,253 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,112,000 after buying an additional 341,342 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 259,512 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,774,000 after acquiring an additional 28,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical stock opened at $70.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.66. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.38 and a 12 month high of $74.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $629.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 115.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.20.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

