Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $18 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.2% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Unionview LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $549.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $552.52 and a 200-day moving average of $533.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $568.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

