Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 44.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 84.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $151.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.75.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $117.40 on Tuesday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a one year low of $108.39 and a one year high of $156.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $342.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 10.38%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Inter Parfums news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $188,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Inter Parfums Profile

(Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.