Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $5,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3,818.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,919,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,600,000 after buying an additional 3,819,575 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $306,111,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,435.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 223,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,844,000 after purchasing an additional 208,598 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $545,000. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,975,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OEF stock opened at $262.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $265.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $193.00 and a 1 year high of $275.57.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

