Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Acquires 830 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Fox Hill Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 1,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1,282.1% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter valued at $405,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

AIT stock opened at $197.21 on Tuesday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.59 and a 12 month high of $223.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.21.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.61%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James started coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.00.

Insider Activity at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 4,858 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $986,659.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,876.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 4,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $986,659.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,315 shares in the company, valued at $3,922,876.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 3,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $703,561.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,315 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,221.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,927 shares of company stock worth $2,439,116 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

