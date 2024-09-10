Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Stake Boosted by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,344 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.33% of Valvoline worth $18,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VVV. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 25.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 8,507,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,190 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 19,218.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,735,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716,212 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 6.5% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,499,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,970,000 after purchasing an additional 212,428 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,055,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,817,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,897,000 after purchasing an additional 44,218 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of VVV opened at $38.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $48.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.17 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 182.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

VVV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of Valvoline to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Valvoline from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VVV

Valvoline Profile

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.