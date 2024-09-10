Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) were down 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$4.24 and last traded at C$4.26. Approximately 87,487 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 393,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.38.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$9.50 target price on Valeura Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.84. The stock has a market cap of C$446.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.07). Valeura Energy had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of C$202.86 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valeura Energy Inc. will post 0.3507926 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James D. Mcfarland sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.40, for a total value of C$540,350.00. In other news, Director James D. Mcfarland sold 100,000 shares of Valeura Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.40, for a total transaction of C$540,350.00. Also, Senior Officer Yacine Ben-Meriem bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,227.00. Corporate insiders own 18.32% of the company’s stock.

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.

