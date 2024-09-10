UTime Stock Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, September 11th (NASDAQ:WTO)

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, September 11th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Monday, September 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, September 10th.

UTime Stock Performance

Shares of WTO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 252,744,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,829,764. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.59. UTime has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $2.49.

UTime Company Profile

UTime Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. The company offers consumer electronics, such as power banks, bluetooth speakers, batteries, chargers, cell phone parts, molds, and shells.

