Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.30 and last traded at $33.37. Approximately 937,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 6,443,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.19.

UPST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Upstart from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Upstart from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Upstart from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 2.02.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $127.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 38.05% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upstart news, CTO Paul Gu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 894,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,041,674.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 374,398 shares in the company, valued at $10,408,264.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Paul Gu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 894,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,041,674.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,959 shares of company stock valued at $5,938,419. 18.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Upstart by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,463 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Upstart by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 36,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

