United Services Automobile Association Trims Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

United Services Automobile Association lessened its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 900.0% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra

In other Sempra news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sempra Price Performance

SRE opened at $82.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.20. The firm has a market cap of $52.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.75. Sempra has a twelve month low of $63.75 and a twelve month high of $84.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). Sempra had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sempra from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sempra

About Sempra

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.