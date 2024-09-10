United Services Automobile Association Sells 2,590 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

United Services Automobile Association decreased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 66.7% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 197.0% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 352.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP opened at $109.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.08. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $109.99.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.