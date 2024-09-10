United Services Automobile Association Sells 1,575 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

United Services Automobile Association lowered its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,741,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,867,000 after buying an additional 1,059,042 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,659,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,182,000 after acquiring an additional 37,391 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,209,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,469,000 after acquiring an additional 440,962 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,478,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $517,035,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MNST. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.59. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $43.32 and a 52-week high of $61.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $49.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.74.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

