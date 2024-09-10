United Services Automobile Association Reduces Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

United Services Automobile Association trimmed its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,978 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,698,442 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,675,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,833 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 72,896,288 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,427,583,000 after purchasing an additional 13,143,562 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 55,656,836 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,369,312,000 after purchasing an additional 976,592 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,882,874 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,734,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,157,118 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $994,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,828 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 1.0 %

FCX stock opened at $40.40 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $55.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $58.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.92.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.50 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

