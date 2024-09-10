United Services Automobile Association Reduces Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

United Services Automobile Association lowered its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,668 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after buying an additional 8,204 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,740,000. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 128.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 17,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $961,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,150,652.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of BK stock opened at $67.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.66 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.81.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.52%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

