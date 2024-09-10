United Services Automobile Association Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

United Services Automobile Association lessened its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,362 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1,010.7% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ross Stores news, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 14,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total value of $2,266,099.14. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,665.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 14,887 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $2,266,099.14. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,665.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 48,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $7,524,868.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,003,532.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $150.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.35 and a 1-year high of $163.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.84.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.09. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 42.43%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROST. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.71.

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

