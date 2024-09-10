United Services Automobile Association Has $1.30 Million Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

United Services Automobile Association lessened its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MET. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in MetLife by 73.3% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 602.5% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 72.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.54.

NYSE:MET opened at $75.48 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.91 and a 52 week high of $79.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.44 and its 200-day moving average is $72.15. The firm has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.57 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.91%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

