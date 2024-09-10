United Services Automobile Association Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

United Services Automobile Association decreased its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OXY. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.3 %

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $52.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.85. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.79 and a fifty-two week high of $71.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Occidental Petroleum

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 765,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.28 per share, with a total value of $46,168,391.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 252,333,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,210,688,275.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 765,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.28 per share, for a total transaction of $46,168,391.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 252,333,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,210,688,275.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,161,013 shares of company stock valued at $129,356,749. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.