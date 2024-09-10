United Services Automobile Association Decreases Stock Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

United Services Automobile Association lessened its stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BN. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield by 1,049.1% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 610,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 557,749 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BN opened at $47.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.34. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $28.84 and a 1 year high of $50.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

BN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $50.50 to $51.25 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.84.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

