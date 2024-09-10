Uniswap (UNI) One Day Volume Tops $111.22 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for $6.77 or 0.00011833 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 11% against the US dollar. Uniswap has a market cap of $4.06 billion and approximately $111.22 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00009864 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.38 or 0.00107249 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000159 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 131.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,210,150 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,210,149.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.56539895 USD and is up 2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1085 active market(s) with $110,803,222.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

