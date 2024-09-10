Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,077 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $518,000. USA Financial Formulas increased its position in Union Pacific by 219.6% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 179 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $281.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.79.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:UNP opened at $251.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $152.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.33 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $241.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.22.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.15%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

