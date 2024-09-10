UniBot (UNIBOT) Price Hits $5.48 on Major Exchanges

UniBot (UNIBOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last seven days, UniBot has traded down 10% against the dollar. One UniBot token can currently be bought for about $5.48 or 0.00009647 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UniBot has a market capitalization of $5.48 million and $1.16 million worth of UniBot was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UniBot Profile

UniBot’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. UniBot’s official Twitter account is @teamunibot. UniBot’s official website is unibot.app. The official message board for UniBot is medium.com/@uniboteth.

UniBot Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBot (UNIBOT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UniBot has a current supply of 1,000,000. The last known price of UniBot is 5.36110636 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $967,831.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unibot.app/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniBot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniBot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniBot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

